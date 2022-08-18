15 beagles rescued from laboratory breeding farm arriving in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Fifteen of nearly 4,000 beagles rescue from a laboratory breeding farm will arrive Saturday in Vancouver, Wash., according to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

The dogs were removed from Indiana-based Envigo RMS LLC after the U.S. Department of Justice sued, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

In July, the dogs were given to The Humane Society for the United States to place for adoption across the country, including to HSSW at 1100 Northeast 192nd Ave.

“This is a monumental task and we’re grateful to partner with HSUS to help find new homes for these dogs,” said Andrea Bruno, HSSW president. “Any animal abuse or neglect is a tragedy, but the scale of this suffering is truly heartbreaking.”

The dogs are described as “juveniles” and HSSW said they expect them to be 2-years-old or younger. Like all pets at the shelter, they will be given a medical exam and any needed medical care. HSSW will also evaluate each animal’s behavior to determine the best home for them. Once complete, the dogs will be available for adoption.

“Our first goal is to make sure these dogs are healthy,” Bruno said. “When these dogs are ready for adoption, we know we will have many families ready to give them the happy, loving home they deserve.”

HSSW said adoption dates will vary, depending on the individual animals and care they need.

