2 people hurt in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane. Police told FOX 12 that one man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries and another victim was being treated at the scene.

FOX 12 spoke with a woman at the scene who says her 14-year-old son was shot in shoulder. She also says her son’s 12-year-old girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. The mom believes the shooting was random and that the kids were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police also said two homes and two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Portland police.

