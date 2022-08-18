Bat with rabies found in Yamhill Co.

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A bat that tested positive for rabies was found at a Yamhill County residence last week, the Yamhill Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that can spread to people and pets through a bite or scratch by an infected animal.

The health department reminded everyone that the fatal virus can be prevented by following precautions:

Leave wildlife alone

Wash animal bites or scratches immediately with soap and water

Make sure your pets stay up to date on vaccination (This applies to cats,

dogs & ferrets)

Keep an eye on pets when outdoors to avoid interaction with wildlife

If there’s any question, people should talk with a healthcare provider, the department said. When possible, a bat should be captured and sent to a laboratory for testing.

“If you’ve been bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal (wildlife, pet or stray), you should talk with a healthcare or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies,” the department said. “Something to keep in mind, unlike most other animals that carry rabies, many types of bats have very small teeth which may leave marks that disappear quickly.”

