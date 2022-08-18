Clackamas County deputies looking for man who sexually assaulted autistic MAX passenger.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who sexually assaulted an autistic man on a MAX train.

Police say the incident occurred Sept. 22, 2021, just after the train departed the Clackamas Town Center Transit Station. Deputies say the unidentified man boarded the train and sat down next to the autistic man. Once the train departed, the man sexually assaulted him.

The man is described by CCSO as a white man in his fifties or sixties with a grey beard. He’s approximately 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 to 190 lbs.

The sheriff’s office says after all leads ended without an arrest, deputies hope someone will recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case # 22-952076.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.