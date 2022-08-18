Community Afghan refugee programs invited to apply for $2.8 million in funding

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Community organizations serving newly arrived Afghans have until Sept. 7 to apply for $2.8 million in funding, the Oregon Department of Human Services Refugee Program announced Thursday.

According to the ODHS, nearly 800 Afghan individuals have resettled in Oregon since August 2021.

The ODHS Refugee Program provides cash, medical, employment, and acculturation services to refugees who are within 60 months of gaining their eligible immigration status.

To apply for funding, organizations must demonstrate that they are:

  • A culturally and/or linguistically responsive organization
  • A community based organization
  • Have an office located in the area where services will be coordinated and provided
  • Provide services in the languages of the populations that will be served

Funding is available to support:

  • Employment services and housing assistance: $1.06 million
  • Health and mental health services: $435,000
  • Legal services: $641,000
  • Youth mentoring: $114,000
  • School assistance: $450,000
  • Senior services: $105,000

More information and the application for funding can be found on the ODHS Refugee Program website.

