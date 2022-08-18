Cooler Friday, but warmer than average into next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It felt a lot like a sauna out there today-- not because of the temperature, but because of the dew point. It is VERY humid. Our dew points this morning were hovering in the mid to upper 60s and have remained above 63 all afternoon-- that’s very sticky and uncomfortable for our climate. We were expecting the cloud cover, but it was thicker than we were anticipating, which will likely keep our high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. A bit of a bust! Better to have 80s and humid than 90s and humid, though.

Our unofficial low this morning of 73 degrees at the Portland International Airport would shatter the daily warmest low record, and be among the top five warmest nights (tied for fifth) on record in Portland.

Onshore flow should really kick in tonight, which will help us cool down heading into Friday. We’ll start the day cloudy and see a little bit of clearing in the afternoon and evening, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s in the metro. The coast might see some patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Saturday will be another nice, partly cloudy day with afternoon clearing and highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll warm back up into the upper 80s on Sunday, and remain in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday.

For now, it does appear we’ll be heating up once again around the middle of next week. It’s possible we see temperatures back in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned!

