On the Go with Joe at Lee Farms Sunflower Festival

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - An annual summer celebration is in bloom in Tualatin, and Joe V. checked out all the fun at Lee Farms this morning.

The 2022 Lee Farms Sunflower Festival will be taking place August 19 through September 4, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival offers over 30 varieties of sunflowers to explore. People can cut their own and bring the fresh flowers to their home. Families can also enjoy a scene hayride and a sunflower maze.

Food and beverages will be available, along with a farm market and bakery.

For more information about the Lee Farms Sunflower Festival, click here.

