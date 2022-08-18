Gresham police searching for missing, endangered man

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for a man who is considered missing and endangered.

Tyler Augur, 27, has been missing since Monday, August 15. His family reports he was last seen near Palmquist in Gresham at around 5 p.m.

Augur is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was most likely wearing pajama pants or sweats and Ugg slippers.

Anyone who knows of Augur’s whereabouts or sees him is asked to contact Gresham police.

