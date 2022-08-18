Heat wave ends tonight

It’s a very warm and cloudy morning across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. After a blazing hot day yesterday, clouds inhibited us from cooling down much overnight. Temperatures are starting off well into the 70s for many of us, and it will turn out to be another hot day. Expect a bit more humidity as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the south. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms will be possible around the Cascades & central Oregon. It’s also possible that a few showers could sneak west over the Willamette Valley (you might even hear a rumble of thunder).

Between this evening and tonight, cooler marine air will start to push inland. This will end our heat wave along & west of the Cascades. Expect to see a gradual clearing of our skies on Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Even though it won’t be quite as hot, temperatures will remain above normal through the extended forecast. Highs should range between the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Tuesday, and our weather will remain pretty dry. There could be some patchy drizzle at times with the morning marine layer, mainly along the coast and into the Cascade Foothills.

There are signs that another ridge could build overhead around Wednesday of next week. If that happens, temperatures would likely return to the 90s. It’s not a lock just yet, so check back in for updates.

Have a great Thursday!

