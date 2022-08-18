PPB investigating deadly SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a shooting in southeast Portland on Wednesday evening.

The Portland Police Bureau responded just after 8 p.m. to SE 127th Avenue and E. Burnside Street where the victim was found.

At this time, PPB has not confirmed whether any suspects are in custody.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene and traffic on E. Burnside Street is closed between 122nd and 133rd Avenue for investigation.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.