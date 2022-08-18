‘It was a pretty scary morning’: Family asks for help finding suspect in Vancouver hit and run

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Tim Meyerhoff and his family are praying for his nephew, 30-year-old Joey Lutz, after a senseless crime put him in the ICU.

“It was a pretty scary morning,” he said. “They had to do brain surgery. They had to remove a section of his skull.”

He said Lutz was going to work Tuesday morning when he forgot something in the house, leaving his car running in the driveway, and when he came back out - someone was stealing it.

“He instinctively chased the car, and the car struck him and left him in the roadway out here,” Meyerhoff said.

His grandma was in the house and heard the horror happening outside.

“She was alerted by the sound of his head hitting the pavement,” he said.

Luckily, neighbors rushed to help before first responders got to the scene.

“We have to thank the neighbor ladies for helping out, the people who stopped to help,” he said. “He started vomiting because he was unconscious, and these little old ladies had to roll him over on his side so he wouldn’t choke, and medics arrived very quickly.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for the stolen car. They said the suspect sped off in Lutz’s red, 2010, Toyota Camry, which should have damage to the front or passenger side.

Meyerhoff hopes the suspect will turn themself in and has this to say to them, “Jesus can forgive, but I’m not so forgiving. I just want justice, I wanna see this guy put away, I want to see him charged. You know, he almost killed my nephew.”

The sheriff’s office is also asking anyone who lives in the area of Northeast 47th Street and 40th Avenue to check their surveillance cameras between 7 and 8 a.m. Tuesday for any clues leading to who did this.

