Last day of heat wave for Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s just one more hot day left in the most recent heat wave for the Portland metro area.

It’s a very warm and cloudy Thursday morning across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. After a blazing hot day Wednesday, clouds inhibited the area from cooling down much overnight. Temperatures are starting off well into the 70s for many, and it will turn out to be another hot day. Expect a bit more humidity as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the south. Highs should reach the low to mid 90s.

The temperatures this morning are borderline offensive. Most of the Portland/Vancouver metro area only dropped into the low - mid 70s. 🥵 #PDX pic.twitter.com/P9M6ZBrflY — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) August 18, 2022

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible around the Cascades and central Oregon. It’s also possible that a few showers could sneak west over the Willamette Valley.

Between Thursday evening and tonight, cooler marine air will start to push inland. This will end the heat wave along and west of the Cascades. Expect to see a gradual clearing of skies on Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Even though it won’t be quite as hot, temperatures will remain above normal through the extended forecast.

Highs should range between the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Tuesday, and weather will remain pretty dry. There could be some patchy drizzle at times with the morning marine layer, mainly along the coast and into the Cascade Foothills.

There are signs that another ridge could build overhead around Wednesday of next week. If that happens, temperatures would likely return to the 90s.

