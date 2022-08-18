Man accused of attacking woman with 35 lb. rock near Convention Center pleads not guilty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland pled not guilty to charges on Thursday.

Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street on Aug. 9. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.

Witnesses who spoke with investigators say Simpson was seen carrying a large rock in his hands, before hitting the woman with it. According to the Multnomah County D.A.’s Office, following the attack, the woman was reportedly motionless on the ground for two minutes.

Officers found the rock, described as “approximately the size of a basketball” and weighing 34.5 lbs.

On Thursday, Simpson was arraigned and charged with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Simpson pled not guilty.

Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show officers recognized Simpson from an incident July 24 where Simpson claimed he was suicidal and wanted to kill and woman or child. He was taken to Emmanuel and released right before the incident with the rock.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.