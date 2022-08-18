OLCC recalls over 18,000 units of THC product.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Over 18,000 units of a THC vaping product were sold containing a banned ingredient, according to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. OLCC said the sales took place between November and July in Ontario.

The investigation into the product is still ongoing but OLCC said the inhalable products were found to contain soybean oil, an unapproved non-cannabis additive. OLCC said soybean oil contains triglycerides, which are prohibited in vape products under OLCC rules.

“Triglycerides, like soybean oil, are generally recognized as safe as a food additive, but food additives are not necessarily safe for inclusion in products inhaled into the lungs,” OLCC said in a release Thursday.

The products come from the brand YHN and were sold at Ontario retailers Weedology and The Bud House.

Customers who have purchased the products can either return them to the OLCC-licensed retailer they purchased them from or “destroy the product,” OLCC said.

Affected customers can also contact OLCC at marijuana@oregon.gov.

