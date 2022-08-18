Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair

CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct.

The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night.

Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and a woman approached him and asked him to put it out.

Hieb said, soon after this brief interaction he was approached by two police officers.

The Williamette Week reported that Hieb was wearing a shirt at the time that identified him as a state representative. He was also wearing a concealed handgun which he has a permit for.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 that Hieb was officially charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

