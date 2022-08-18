Public Health issues toxin warning for Round Lake

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Warning signs have been placed at Round Lake after Clark County Public Health issued a warning advisory because of elevated levels of cyanotoxins from harmful algae.

Last week, a warning advisory was issued for Lacamas Lake. That advisory remains in place.

Cyanotoxins are harmful to people, especially young children. They are also dangerous and even deadly for small pets who drink the water.

If inhaled, the toxins could cause coughing, wheezing and chest tightness. Contact with skin can cause rashes, itching, blisters and eye irritation. If the water is swallowed, the toxins could cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness and tingling of fingers and toes.

Health officials recommend

No drinking from the lake

No swimming or water skiing

No water contact for animals

Anyone who is fishing should clean the fish well and discard the organs. Anyone who is using a motorized boat, paddleboard or canoe should avoid areas of scum.

Public Health will continue to monitor both lakes and, while blooms of the algae are there. It will take weekly water samples to test toxin levels. Signs at the lake will be updated as conditions change.

Additional information about harmful algal blooms and current advisories can be found on the Public Health public beach website.

