Putin offers Russian mothers $16,000 and honorary title for having 10 children

This week, the Russian government said it was bringing back an honorary title and cash prize given to Russian women who have ten or more children.

It was declared in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russian women who “birth and raise” 10 Russian citizens will once more get the title of “Mother Heroine.”

Once the tenth child turns one year old, the title will come with a reward of one million Russian Rubles, or around $16,645 in American dollars. The regulation stipulates that recipients will also get a medal with a five-pointed golden star.

The title of “Mother Heroine” comes with some restrictions, such as the need that all children must be alive by the tenth child’s first birthday unless they died while participating in civic duty, the military, or a terrorist act.

Additionally, the children have to be well taken care of and receive the “appropriate level of care for health, education, physical, spiritual and moral development.”

Russia began awarding the “Mother Heroine” to mothers in 1944 and continued to do so until 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.