Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon.

The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.

There’s no word of any injuries at this time.

Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast is closed in all directions due to the crash. People are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

UPDATE #salemoregon 1245

Reroute information as follows:

🔀 NB travelers or the Salem Parkway must go N or S on Broadway

🔀 SB Salem Parkway motorists must go N on Cherry AV into Keizer

🚫 All NB travel on Cherry Av on the Salem side is completely blocked.

TY for your patience. https://t.co/QRszPnhoDH — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) August 18, 2022

