Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon.
The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
There’s no word of any injuries at this time.
Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast is closed in all directions due to the crash. People are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.
