Teen bicyclist hit and injured in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in Portland on Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded to Southeast 45th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 11 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and there have been no citations or charges at this time.

