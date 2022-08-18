Teen bicyclist hit and injured in Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in Portland on Tuesday, according to police.

Police responded to Southeast 45th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 11 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and there have been no citations or charges at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland dialysis patients suffer due to staffing shortages.
Portland dialysis patients suffer due to staffing shortages
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
Clackamas County deputies looking for man who sexually assaulted autistic MAX passenger.
Clackamas County deputies looking for man who sexually assaulted autistic MAX passenger
The world's largest moth has been found for the first time in the US in Washington state.
World’s largest moth discovered in Washington