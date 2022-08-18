Vandals smash windows, flatten tire of van used by girl with cerebral palsy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in North Portland is shaken after someone did serious damage to her van in the middle of the night. To makes matters worse, she desperately needs that van to care for her child.

The attack happened Tuesday night on North Vanderbilt Street. Two suspects damaged a total of four windows and flattened one tire. Peggy, the owner of the van, was in her living room when she heard two loud noises. Surveillance video shows two suspects damaging the windows then running off. The attack has left Peggy frightened and in disbelief.

“I said something’s wrong with my van. She walked over there and she said, ‘Oh my gosh all your windows all your windows are gone,’” said Peggy Skiles.

Nothing was stolen and no-one was hurt, but she can’t help thinking of worst-case scenarios.

“It was a scary feeling, especially seeing the glass in her car seat out I was like what if my little girl, what if we would’ve been in this thing?” said Skiles.

Her 17-year old daughter, Tesla, is a junior in high school. Tesla has cerebral palsy and needs around the clock care.

“She can’t walk or talk, she’s in diapers, so I do a lot of lifting with her. She’s my life, she’s all I do every day,” said Skiles. “I’m sitting here wondering how am I going to get her to her doctors appointments, make it to mine, get her prescriptions filled, I don’t have anybody to watch her.”

If you would like to donate to help Peggy repair the van, there is a GoFundMe set up for them.

