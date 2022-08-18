WSP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into 2 vehicles on SR-14

Aug. 18, 2022
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening following a crash involving two other vehicles on State Route 14 in Vancouver.

The crash happened at about 5:43 p.m. on SR-14 near 164th Avenue. Washington State Patrol said a Yamaha YZF-R6 was eastbound, driving between two lanes when a Toyota Tacoma switched lanes and was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a Mazda 3, then came to rest on the left shoulder.

The operator of the Yamaha, identified as 26-year-old Conner G. Harvey, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to WSP.

The drivers of the Toyota and Mazda were not injured.

According to WSP, the cause of the crash was splitting lanes and speed.

