2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM PDT
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before.

GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.

After a follow-up investigation, detectives identified the two suspects as 34-year-old Kevin Lee Jones and 31-year-old Michael Ray Spliethof Jr.

On Thursday, GPPD found and arrested Jones while he was driving in Rogue River. Shortly after, detectives searched Jones and Spliethof’s home on Southeast Tobin Court in Grants Pass with a search warrant. Detectives found and arrested Spliethof at the house.

Jones and Spliethof were both booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of robbery, theft and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives suspect that Jones and Spliethof may have committed other robberies in Josephine and Jackson counties. Anyone with information related to this robbery is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Grants Pass Police Department.

