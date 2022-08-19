2 teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in NE Portland; 2 guns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after they crashed a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police said a suspicious vehicle with multiple people inside was seen on Northeast 122nd Avenue and one person reportedly had a gun. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and officers did not pursue.

Police said the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, later crashed near the 4400 block of Northeast Senate Street. Three people were detained and two guns were seized. Two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the investigation.

One teen was booked for a first-degree robbery warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude officer by vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of aggravated harassment for spitting on officers.

The other teen was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude officer by vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

