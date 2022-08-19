Advisory issued for toxic algae at Cathedral Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory for toxic algae in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in north Portland on Wednesday.

A cyanobacteria bloom in the area is producing potentially dangerous cyanotoxin levels, according to the OHA.

People should avoid swimming and activities that spray water, such as water skiing and power boating, to avoid ingesting any water. While these toxins are not absorbed through the skin, people with skin sensitivities may get a puffy red rash.

The OHA said they are still collecting water samples to better determine the level and area of danger to humans and animals.

“People should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have originated upstream and spread downstream beyond the area around Cathedral Park,” OHA said. “Keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the river and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum.”

OHA said people are still encouraged to visit the river and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, canoeing and kayaking, but they should be aware that these toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water. Fish should have their fat, skin and organs removed before cooking or freezing, and fillets should be rinsed with clean water.

People should be extra careful when bringing pets near the water. Dogs can become extremely ill and even die within minutes to hours of exposure to cyanotoxins from drinking the water, licking wet fur or eating the toxins from floating mats or dried crust along the shore.

