Comfortable weekend ahead; hot again middle of next week

It’s so much more comfortable outside today. We’re only topping out around 80 degrees and it’s far less humid. The morning clouds dissipated, leaving us with a blue sky. The haze and yellowish look is fire smoke high in the atmosphere. That smoke should be gone tomorrow.

A stronger push of cool marine air means a cloudy first half of Saturday west of the Cascades, then sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. We should top out around 80 degrees once again, a very nice late summer day! Expect similar weather Sunday through Tuesday with varying amounts of morning clouds each day.

The cool onshore flow shuts down the 2nd half of next week, bringing another spell of hot weather Wednesday through Friday. There’s no sign of rain through the next 10 days.

Enjoy the nice weekend!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.