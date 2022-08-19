Cooler days ahead

The heat wave ended early for many of us due to widespread cloud cover on Thursday. Some of those mid-level clouds are still streaming overhead, but we also have a marine layer pushing inland. Cloudy skies overnight have kept temperatures on the warm side of things. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., much of the metro area is in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies for at least the first half of the day (west of the Cascades). Clouds will gradually break this afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the low 80s. We won’t completely clear out, and it looks like clouds will build back in tonight.

As you wake up on Saturday, our skies will probably be gray again. Clouds should clear out around lunchtime or just after, bringing high temperatures back into the low to mid 80s. High pressure will strengthen a bit on Sunday, which will warm temperatures to near 90 degrees. We shouldn’t see any big changes early next week besides a slight cool down and varying degrees of morning cloud cover. Nights should be relatively cool for the next 4 to 5 days, dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most signs point to another big warm up around midweek. A large ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Northwest, pushing highs well into the 90s both Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also turn warmer, ranging between the mid to upper 60s.

I don’t see any big cool downs coming anytime soon, nor do I see any significant chance of rain.

Have a great weekend!

