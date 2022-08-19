First responders share river safety tips ahead of hot days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The fire boat crew at Portland Fire & Rescue Station 21 says each week, they average one call per day during the summer, with most of those calls coming in weekends when the banks of the Willamette and Columbia are full of people.

Harbor Master Sean Whalen, who oversees PFR’s fire boats, says hot weather drives more people to waterways, increasing the chances of boating accidents and drownings.

He says simple ways that people can stay safe are to wear well-fitting, coastguard-rated life jackets regardless of swimming ability, and keep tabs on the conditions of their favorite river or lake.

“Know the water temperature, know what the water is going to be, know the basic condition of where you’re going,” said Whalen. “But also realize that if it’s a place you go to all the time, especially with the river, that changes not only every year but day to day.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District stresses the importance of water safety at the rivers and lakes it oversees. A recent news release from USACE Portland said The Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB) reported 19 boating-related fatalities in 2021, and the Oregon Health Authority recorded 57 drownings in natural waters in 2020, which is a 160% increase from 2019 (35 drownings). State and local officials say life jackets could have prevented these deaths.

USACE Portland also reports that 90% of drowning victims in 2021 at reservoirs it oversees in Oregon were men. A spokesperson for USACE stresses that men between the ages of 17 and 65 are less likely to wear life jackets and that needs to change.

FOX12 met Barry Epstein who was kayaking at the Sellwood Riverfront Park boat launch. He is a seasoned kayaker but says even he always wears a lifejacket and puts one on his dog when out on the river.

“Water is wonderful but water can also be very dangerous,” said Epstein. “So I think prudence is important. No one should consider themselves invincible.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.