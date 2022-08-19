On the Go at Swan Island Dahlia Festival in Canby

CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - The flowers at Swan Island Dahlia’s in Canby are popping up in all colors, shapes and sizes for this years festival.

The Dahlia Festival runs from August-September from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. six days a week. The farm is closed on Wednesday.

The flowers at Swan Island Dahlia’s in Canby are popping up in all colors, shapes and sizes.

Visitors will be able to stroll through almost 40 acres of colorful dahlias featuring over 370 varieties of dahlias. There will be food carts available daily, with live music on Saturdays and Sundays.

People can also take part in classes at the farm, which include dahlia care and floral arrangements. Most classes require pre-registration.

The flowers at Swan Island Dahlia’s in Canby are popping up in all colors, shapes and sizes.

Admission and parking are free at the farm, located at 995 Northwest 22nd Avenue in Canby.

For more information about the 2022 Dahlia Festival, click here.

The flowers at Swan Island Dahlia’s in Canby are popping up in all colors, shapes and sizes.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.