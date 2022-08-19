LeBron to play in Seattle this weekend
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE Ore. (KPTV) - LeBron James, arguably the biggest basketball star in the world right now, will compete this weekend at Seattle Pacific University.
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, James said, “the wait is almost over!”
The CrawsOver website states that semi-finals will take place on August 27 after Sunday’s playoffs.
This weekend’s games are scheduled at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
