LeBron to play in Seattle this weekend

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE Ore. (KPTV) - LeBron James, arguably the biggest basketball star in the world right now, will compete this weekend at Seattle Pacific University.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, James said, “the wait is almost over!”

The CrawsOver website states that semi-finals will take place on August 27 after Sunday’s playoffs.

This weekend’s games are scheduled at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

