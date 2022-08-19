LeBron to play in Seattle this weekend

SEATTLE Ore. (KPTV) - LeBron James, arguably the biggest basketball star in the world right now, will compete this weekend at Seattle Pacific University.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, James said, “the wait is almost over!”

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

The CrawsOver website states that semi-finals will take place on August 27 after Sunday’s playoffs.

This weekend’s games are scheduled at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

