Major crimes unit investigating officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing a Hillsboro officer attacked near his patrol vehicle around 1 p.m. before the shooting, investigators revealed in a Friday release.

No information was released regarding a suspect.

The area of SE Washington Street between SE 10th Avenue and SE 12th Avenue will remain closed for several hours while an investigation is completed.

Washington County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.

