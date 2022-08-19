Nearly 7K illegal marijuana plants, 2 firearms found on Klamath County property

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 7,000 marijuana plants were found at an illegal grow operation in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, multiple agencies served a search warrant at a property at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty. OSP said a total of 6,916 marijuana plants were found in 40 greenhouses. The plants were destroyed by authorities.

Some of the illegal plants had already been harvested. (Oregon State Police)

Authorities also seized two semi-automatic rifles and multiple loaded magazines. The rifles did not have serial numbers, according to OSP.

One of the semi-automatic rifles found on the property. (Oregon State Police)

OSP said the property had forty greenhouses on it. The illegal operation reportedly used an estimated one million gallons of water pumped from an illegal well on-site during the summer season.

There’s no word if any one was arrested or charged in connection with the illegal grow operation. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by OSP.

