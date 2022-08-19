Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex.

Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments.

“It feels uncomfortable,” said Sarah Ramirez, a neighbor. “It’s awful - it just really shook me up at such a terrible story and it’s so sad to see her family, their public display of grief.”

David Petterle, a resident at the apartment, said he remembers the day police arrived with crime tape.

“They were there for a long time and people were wanting to take out their trash and the cops goes, ‘never mind, we’ll take it for you,’” Petterle said.

After Birdzell’s body was found in a Corvallis landfill last week, neighbors felt her spirit should be honored.

Family and neighbors wrote loving messages.

“You will always be loved my Kaylee - Mom”

“May you fly high. Rest in love baby sis. xoxo Ash. I love you.”

“Our sweet, gentle Kaylee girl stolen way too soon form us. I will forever love and miss you. RIP my sweet girl. Aunt Lisa.”

“I know we never met but I pray your family is able to heal. And I pray you’re at peace in life,” written by a stranger.

Ramirez said she wants Birdzell’s family to know the neighborhood will keep her memorial alive.

“They can know that with me - myself and other people in this neighborhood - will continue to put flowers here and bring candles and keep them let and that we care,” Ramirez said.

Hernandez is facing four charges including second degree murder and abuse of a corpse. His arraignment, initially scheduled for Thursday, was postponed.

