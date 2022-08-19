Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say

By Debra Worley
WAXAHACHIE, Tx. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was found in the bushes outside an apartment complex in Texas on Thursday.

The Waxahachie Police Department said officers found the baby boy wrapped in a T-shirt around 8:30 a.m.

The infant was treated by medical staff and taken to a hospital where he is doing well, according to police.

Authorities said the newborn is in the custody of Child Protection Services.

The juvenile mother of the child has been identified but police have not released her name.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

