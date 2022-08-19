ODF: Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter assigned to a wildfire in Josephine County has died.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District posted on their Facebook page that the firefighter died on Thursday. No other details have been released, but ODF said the cause is under investigation.

The firefighter’s name will be released once their family has been notified, according to ODF.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” ODF Southwest Oregon District said in a statement.

FOX 12 Oregon has reached out to ODF for more information and will update this story when new details are released.

Earlier this month, another wildland firefighter died while battling the Big Swamp Fire in Douglas County. Collin Hagan, 27, from Toivola, Michigan, died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a tree. He was assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado.

