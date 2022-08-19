Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on I-84 near Biggs Junction

BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred early Friday morning near Biggs Junction.

OSP says an investigation shows a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle between 4 a.m. to 5:20 a.m. The pedestrian was found dead by a trooper near milepost 89 at about 9 a.m. The vehicle that belongs to the pedestrian was found in the area.

Victim's car found at the scene.
Victim's car found at the scene.(Oregon State Police)

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or had been traveling through the area and hit what they thought could be an animal during the timeframe is asked to call OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference case number SP22-217109.

Westbound I-84 was closed between milepost 97 and 89, beginning about eight miles west of Biggs Junction. The interstate reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

