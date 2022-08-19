Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries into their vehicles in the Costco parking lot at 13130 Southeast 84th Avenue. The suspect would steal purses, wallets and credit cards while the victims were distracted. The credit cards were then used to make fraudulent purchases of gift cards, tools and other items in the Clackamas and Happy Valley areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through witness accounts, surveillance footage and other information, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Darren Dean Goff, of Eagle Creek.

Deputies tried to take Goff into custody on Aug. 8 in Clackamas, but he eluded capture in a vehicle with a stolen license plate, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Aug. 15, Clackamas County SWAT served a search warrant at Goff’s home in Eagle Creek. The sheriff’s office said Goff was sitting in the driveway in a stolen vehicle when he attempted to flee on foot, but was captured by a K-9 in a neighboring yard. Goff had a handgun in his possession when he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Goff was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from a dog bite. Once he was released, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and multiple warrants. His bail has been set at $150,000.

Detectives are now trying to determine if there are more victims. Anyone who believes they were a victim of a similar theft or has information on criminal activity involving Goff is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 22-018503.

