Sheriff’s office warns of scammers impersonating employees

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office warned the community about scammers who impersonate employees, ask for money, and personal or financial information.

LCSO said it received multiple reports of this scam. The scammers often identify themselves over the phone, by text message or by email as either employees of LCSO or using the names of real employees.

When victims call the number, they are directed to a phone tree system that sounds like the official Lane County phone tree.

Scammers will make false claims that there are warrants, missed jury duty or unsettled legal business involving the victim or someone they know.

LSCO wants to emphasize that it will never ask for money, awards or compensation of any type over the phone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee and you think you are being scammed, you are asked to contact the dispatch center at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

