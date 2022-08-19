Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire.

Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.

Crews first arrived at the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Four firefighters then began the roughly 1.3-mile hike to reach her.

Corbett Fire said responders found bystanders performing CPR on the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

