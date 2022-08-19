Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire.

Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.

Crews first arrived at the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Four firefighters then began the roughly 1.3-mile hike to reach her.

Corbett Fire said responders found bystanders performing CPR on the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A hiker has died after a fall near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. @Corbett_Fire and MCSO deputies are on scene. The @MCSOSAR team will accompany the Medical Examiner to assist in the recovery of the hiker. pic.twitter.com/KASnLIn6d2 — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 19, 2022

