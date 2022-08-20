2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.

Police said the victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

