Art council unveils the Oregon Coast Art Bus

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Council for the Arts has unveiled the newly wrapped bus known as the Oregon Coast Arts Bus. The bus will deliver the mobile arts classroom to students for free throughout Lincoln County.

The goal of the art bus is to remove barriers to arts learning for kids and adults in rural coastal communities.

“We really believe the arts are for absolutely everyone,” said Jason Holland, Executive Director of Oregon Coast Council for the Art. “Everyone deserves access to the arts – they’re important to us, especially right now. The art bus really helps us address that issue by going out into the community.”

In the 2022 fiscal year, Oregonians gave $5.7 million to the cultural trust, an all-time high. 60 percent of that will be awarded to statewide cultural organizations while the remaining 40 percent will go to a permanent fund for culture.

