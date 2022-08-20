Clouds to Sun & Cooler Again Saturday

Good morning! A push of marine air has brought us quite a cloudy morning, and depending on where you are, you may notice some drizzle as well. That drizzle is dying down, but you may still see some early this morning.

The clouds should be clearing through the day to a nice and sunny afternoon. Most of us should see highs in the low 80s. It will be a warm and sunny afternoon and we should be dealing with much of that upper-level smoke that we saw yesterday, causing some hazy skies. We’ll see some morning clouds the next few days and sunny afternoons. Highs will be in the 80s until the middle of next week.

By Wednesday, things really heat up and we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday starts to cool down, but temperatures will still be hot in the low 90s. Nights will also be warming up during this time, back into the mid to upper 60s. Stay safe in this heat, especially if you will be participating in Hood to Coast! It could be a hot race!

