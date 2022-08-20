Man hit, killed by vehicle at Salem park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car at Woodmansee Park in Salem Saturday morning, police said.

The Salem Police Department said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the park in the 4600 block of Sunnyside Road Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot area and killed.

Police said a woman driving the car has been questioned. Detectives are investigating.

The park is closed and police are expected to be there for the next few hours.

