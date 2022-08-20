Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Shreeve of Phoenix, Ore.

DCSO said Shreeve was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not release further details.

