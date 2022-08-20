ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about establishing toll charges for I-5 and I-205 in the Portland area. The members have been chosen to represent “a variety of interests and perspectives,” ODOT said.

The first committee meeting will start at 9 a.m., at the Hyatt Regency Portland at 375 Northeast Holladay St., in the ground floor Deschutes Ballroom B-C, and online via Zoom.

The Committee will discuss:

  • Committee purpose and workplan
  • Toll projects status
  • Drafting a low income toll report
  • Amendments to the Oregon Highway Plan Goal 6 on statewide toll policies

People will have a chance to comment in person and online, with a two-minute time limit. Comments may also be submitted on the website and email to oregontolling@odot.oregon.gov, until Monday at 11 a.m. The subject line should include “RTAC Public Comment.”

For more information about the committee, to email comments and for up to date Zoom link and information, people can visit the committee website.

