Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auborn by aircraft

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on Interstate 5. They were able to find the car, but it sped away, heading north on I-5.

Instead of pursuing by car, police tracked the vehicle by aircraft.

When police ran the license plate, the car was listed as stolen from Portland and involved in two Portland shootings on Monday, police said.

Aircraft tracked the car to Auburn, where it pulled into a Heritage Bank ATM drive-thru. Police boxed the driver in with their vehicles and stopped him from escaping again.

The man was arrested, booked into King County Jail, and charged with with eluding arrest and possession of stolen property.

Police said detectives were applying for a search warrant for the vehicle, to retrieve a gun they could see in plain view on the floorboard of the car.

Anyone with information and witnesses are asked to email Detective Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.

