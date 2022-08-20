Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life.

Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.

Ott’s friends say she was coming up Foster Road and a car pulling out of the bakery hit her. Ott was taken to the hospital where she died. The driver stayed on the scene to talk with investigators.

Ott’s friends and family say RVs from homeless camps are illegally parked along the road and they may have blocked the driver from seeing her.

Tai Watson, Ott’s boyfriend, says she’ll be deeply missed.

“She was a great woman, selfless, always put others before herself, had a hard life but still was happy,” Watson said. “[She] brightened people’s lives and we all love her a lot.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Ott with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.