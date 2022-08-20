Washington Co. deputies ask for public’s help finding missing woman and her car

Holly Clarke
Holly Clarke(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman and her car after a “concerning” contact.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 41-year-old Holly Clarke. She was reported missing by family on Wednesday. Deputies said the last contact with Clarke was “unusual” and “concerning.”

Clarke is five feet, four inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Clarke’s red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon plate SBO9023 is also missing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (503) 629-0111.

