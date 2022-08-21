1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.

A passenger in the Roadster, 70-year-old Arminta Schmid of Aumsville, died in the crash.

The driver of the Roadster was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan was not injured.

