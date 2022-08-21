Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to report a stolen Toyota Camry had been located. Officers arrested Ttong John of Vancouver for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tim Meyerhoff said his nephew, 30-year-old Joey Lutz, was going to work Tuesday morning. He forgot something in the house, leaving his car running in the driveway, and when he came back out - someone was stealing it. That person hit Lutz during the escape. Lutz went to the ICU for serious injuries.

Detectives said John is the suspect in the hit-and-run on Tuesday. They interviewed him, developed probable cause for his arrest and issued a warrant. He will be extradited to Clark County for arraignment.

The sheriff’s office said John is not the same suspect that was tracked by air from Vancouver and arrested by police in Auburn, Wash. on Friday.

