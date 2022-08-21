Crews respond to ‘aircraft emergency’ near Scio

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - First responders are on the scene of an aircraft emergency near Scio on Sunday afternoon.

The Scio Fire District said it is responding with law enforcement to the emergency in the area of Richardson Gap Road. It said many first responders are heading to the scene. It is asking the public to avoid the area.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a downed aircraft. It did not provide more details but said an update is expected at about 6 p.m.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

